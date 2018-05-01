Katharine McPhee Butchers Tony Nominations: "I Have Not Been Drinking"

Katharine McPhee struggled to pronounce a few of the 2018 Tony Award nominees on Tuesday.

Taking the stage at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, the American Idol alumna made her first flub upon announcing the nominees for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play. While McPhee correctly pronounced the name of nominee Mark Rylance, she struggled to clearly state the name of his production—Farinelli and the King.

"Wait, how do I saw that?" she asked her co-host Leslie Odom Jr.

Things only went downhill from there. Her second slip-up came when she mispronounced "SpongeBob" upon announcing that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical had received a nomination for Best Book of a Musical. Even Odom got in on the joke after the Waitress star corrected herself upon announcing the nominees for Best Original Score.

"It's the theater," he teased, emphasizing the live nature of the show.