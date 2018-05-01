Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Welcome Daughter Isla Rose

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., May. 1, 2018 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy Earnhardt

David Becker/Getty Images

As of Apr. 29, Amy Earnhardt tweeted she was "still pregnant." Not anymore!

On Tuesday morning, she announced the birth of her first child with NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. "She's finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt," she tweeted. "It feels like a dream. The best dream ever." The new dad retweeted Amy, telling his 2.48 million followers, "Everyone was right. It's a new beginning."

"Now everything I do will be for her and Amy," Dale added. "So blessed."

There was a chance the couple's baby could be born Apr. 29, the birthday of Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Photos

Hottest NASCAR Drivers

Just last month, an excited Dale told radio host Dan Patrick, "I just can't wait 'til she gets here!"

"I can't wait to meet her. During the [hospital] tour the other day, they took us into one of the rooms. They showed us where the delivery room is and they've got a little table there. Damn, I about choked up just doing that. The baby ain't even here, and I'm looking at this little table and I'm getting choked up like she's here," Dale said. "It's going to be an incredible experience."

Naturally, Dale knew he would be the one chauffeuring Amy to and from the hospital. "I think the drive there and the drive back are going to be two completely different drives," he laughed.

Dale retired from NASCAR racing after the 2017 season, and he has been with Amy since 2009. Dale spoke about their parenting preparations on his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, just last week. "Me and Amy have been getting the house ready. We have no clue what we're doing. This is our first baby," he said. Nearly "everybody" warned them that they will "have no idea" how to raise a baby, he said, adding that he was told to "get all the sleep we can get right now."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Babies , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Adam Rippon, Jenna Johnson, DWTS

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West

Kanye West Wanted to Give Daughter Chicago a Different Name

Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec, Twins

Kym Johnson Shares Sweet New Photo of Her and Robert Herjavec's Twins

Jennifer Lopez, Twins, Max, Emme

Celebrity Parents With Twins

Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal the Name of Royal Baby No. 3

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Louis Has the Most Stylish Uncle and Future Aunt: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.