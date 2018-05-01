As of Apr. 29, Amy Earnhardt tweeted she was "still pregnant." Not anymore!

On Tuesday morning, she announced the birth of her first child with NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. "She's finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt," she tweeted. "It feels like a dream. The best dream ever." The new dad retweeted Amy, telling his 2.48 million followers, "Everyone was right. It's a new beginning."

"Now everything I do will be for her and Amy," Dale added. "So blessed."

There was a chance the couple's baby could be born Apr. 29, the birthday of Dale Earnhardt Sr.