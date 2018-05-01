While some stars of the stage are waking up as Tony Award nominees today, other Broadway thespians have been surprisingly snubbed.

Former Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and current Waitress star Katharine McPhee delivered the exciting news Tuesday morning when they announced the nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical emerged as the leaders of this season's nominees with 12 nods each, followed by Angels in America, The Band's Visit and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel with eleven each.

While those shows are basking in the major industry recognition and anticipating some possible big wins come June 10, others were unexpectedly left out of the running this year.