It's official! Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William's littlest love has his own birth certificate.

A week after welcoming their second son and third child together, Prince Louis, into the world, the royal father has signed off on the baby's birth certificate and Kensington Palace has officially released it to the public.

According to the palace, Prince William signed the birth register at Kensington Palace on Tuesday morning and it was witnessed by a Registrar from Westminster Register Office. According to the document, little Louis was born on April 23, 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital in Westminster. We already know he was born at 11:01 a.m., weighing in at eight pounds and seven ounces. His full name is His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge.