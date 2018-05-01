Royal Duty! Kate Middleton and Prince William List Their Occupations on Prince Louis' Birth Certificate

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 1, 2018 7:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Samir Hussein/WireImage

It's official! Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William's littlest love has his own birth certificate. 

A week after welcoming their second son and third child together, Prince Louis, into the world, the royal father has signed off on the baby's birth certificate and Kensington Palace has officially released it to the public. 

According to the palace, Prince William signed the birth register at Kensington Palace on Tuesday morning and it was witnessed by a Registrar from Westminster Register Office. According to the document, little Louis was born on April 23, 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital in Westminster. We already know he was born at 11:01 a.m., weighing in at eight pounds and seven ounces. His full name is His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Birth Certificate

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The usual logistics were also listed for his famous parents, including their official occupations. For Prince William, that is "Prince of the United Kingdom" and for Duchess Kate, that's "Princess of the United Kingdom." Oh, to be royal. 

Royal enthusiasts are still getting used to another baby in the royal family. It was just days ago that the couple announced their baby boy's name after much public anticipation. While it's been a milestone week for fans around the world, it's been all the more of a whirlwind for the new parents of three. 

Appearing at an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey just two days after the birth, Prince William offered some insight into their first days with a full house.

"Sleeping's going reasonably well so far," he said in conversation, according to a video tweeted by the Daily Mirror's royal correspondent Victoria Murphy. "So, he's behaving himself, which is good." 

So far, so good!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince William , Kate Middleton , Prince Louis , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Anna Faris, Eva Longoria

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Invictus Games

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Trimmed Their Wedding Guest List

Princess Victoria of Sweden

Princess Victoria Allegedly Groped by French Photographer

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine, Wedding

Remembering Kate Middleton and Prince William's Fairytale Royal Wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

All the Details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsals

Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal the Name of Royal Baby No. 3

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Reacts to Royal Baby No. 3's Name: "I'll Take You Under My Wing, Lad"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.