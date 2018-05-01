"I need a Diet Coke," Adam Rippon said. "And I need more Peanut M&Ms."

The Olympian had just finished his first Dancing With the Stars performance with professional dance partner Jenna Johnson and was feeling relieved. The duo received 24—all eights from judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba—for their Cha-cha-cha to "Sissy That Walk" by RuPaul.

The duo's chemistry was evident from their first meeting. "I'm like his fake girlfriend," Johnson said.

"It's so nice when you meet people that you just feel instantly connected to. This is just such a crazy time in my life and I feel like Jenna's in it for a reason," Rippon said.