Former Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and current Waitress star Katharine McPhee announced the nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards Tuesday morning, live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. CBS will broadcast the 72nd annual ceremony, as it's done for the past 40 years, from Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Broadway stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will co-host the three-hour event.

Productions that opened during the 2017-2018 Broadway season on or before the Apr. 26, 2018 cut-off date were eligible for nominations this year across the 26 competitive categories.

Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical lead with 12 nods each, followed by Angels in America, The Band's Visit and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel with eleven each.

Here is the complete list of nominees: