"Let the games start."

Vanderpump Rules may have just wrapped season six, but with so many lingering questions after that whopper of a finale, we can hardly wait for the reunion to be here. And lucky for you, E! News has your exclusive first look at the three-part special, kicking off on Monday, May 7.

"It's palpable, the anxiety in the air," Katie Maloney notes while getting ready, while Scheana Shay seems to think it'll be a cakewalk for her this time around.

"I don't know, honestly, what people can come at me for," she tells the camera, practically inviting some furor, before we cut to everyone coming at her from every which way, followed by a walk off and a complete change of tune. "Why is this, like, harder than my divorce?" she cries from backstage. Well, we won't say you asked for it, but...