"Let the games start."
Vanderpump Rules may have just wrapped season six, but with so many lingering questions after that whopper of a finale, we can hardly wait for the reunion to be here. And lucky for you, E! News has your exclusive first look at the three-part special, kicking off on Monday, May 7.
"It's palpable, the anxiety in the air," Katie Maloney notes while getting ready, while Scheana Shay seems to think it'll be a cakewalk for her this time around.
"I don't know, honestly, what people can come at me for," she tells the camera, practically inviting some furor, before we cut to everyone coming at her from every which way, followed by a walk off and a complete change of tune. "Why is this, like, harder than my divorce?" she cries from backstage. Well, we won't say you asked for it, but...
In part one, things get off to a bang as host Andy Cohen uncovers the real stories behind Jax Taylor cheating on Brittany Cartwright, the rumor that James Kennedy slept with his best friend Logan, and the status of Stassi Schroeder's relationship with Patrick. Lisa Vanderpump sets Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz straight on their roles at TomTom, Jax shares the heartbreaking details of his father's passing, Ariana Madix opens up about her body issues, and Scheana breaks down when Jax attacks her for sabotaging his relationship.
The following week, SUR's newest hostess Billie Lee joins the group and opens up about life as a transgender woman, while Stassi and Ariana revisit their argument about Stassi's controversial podcast comments. Meanwhile, Kristen Doute defends her decision to fly out Brittany's mom for a surprise visit, Jax is questioned over his relationship with his reiki master, and the girls band together to celebrate Lala Kent's special brand of feminism.
And in the conclusion, Andy explores Jax's epic meltdown at SUR and his decision to break up with Brittany. Lala and James examine the intermittent flirting and fighting in their relationship, Kristen takes Sandoval to task for spreading the rumor that she hooked up with James, and Stassi recounts her embarrassing encounter with Patrick and Lisa at the TomTom progress party. Finally, Katie and Schwartz discuss the prospect of having children, Ariana reveals the latest on her struggles with body image issues, and Jax discusses his future with Brittany.
And as if that wasn't enough, Bravo is treating us to a "Secrets Revealed" special the week after part three because one can never have enough Vanderpump Rules in their life.
Check out the trailer above!
Vanderpump Rules' three-part reunion special kicks off Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
