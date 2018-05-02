Happy 3rd Birthday, Princess Charlotte! See Her Cutest Moments

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 2, 2018 3:00 AM

ESC: Kate Middleon, Princess Charlotte

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She's growing up right before our eyes!

Our most since birthday wishes go out to Princess Charlotte, who turns 3-years-old today. The royal toddler's milestone celebration comes only a week after the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child—a son they named Prince Louis—officially made Charlotte a big sister.

It feels like yesterday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed a daughter into the mix, and over the past three years we've seen Princess Charlotte blossom into one sweet little lady! 

Celebrate the future queen of England's special day by checking out her most adorable photos of all time. Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte! 

Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos

Princess Charlotte

Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge

Star Student

Teacher's pet! Princess Charlotte strikes an adorable pose on her first day of nursery school in January 2018. 

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Officially a Big Sister

Upon the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child on April 23, 2018, Charlotte and big bro Prince George make their way to the hospital to meet their baby brother

Princess Charlotte

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Stop and Smell the Flowers

Blue in Berlin! Princess Charlotte arrives to Germany on the royal family's official tour in July 2017. 

Princess Charlotte

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

Growing Up So Fast

On her second birthday, Kensington Palace releases a new portrait of the princess taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. A spitting image of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Here Comes the Bride

The toddler serves as her aunt Pippa Middleton's flower girl during her May 2017 wedding to James Matthews. Too cute! 

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Tis the Season

Princess Charlotte puckers up while heading into Christmas church service on her mom's hip in 2016. 

ESC: Princess Charlotte, Royals Gift Guide

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Puppy Love

In September 2016, the pint-sized royal bonds with a fluffy dog while visiting a petting zoo in Canada. 

Princess Charlotte, Official Photo

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Birthday Girl

The royal rings in her 1st birthday with a perfectly sweet photo shoot. 

