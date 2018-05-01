by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 1, 2018 7:30 AM
Kristen Bell is reflecting on the importance of self-love.
The actress has partnered with The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf campaign to help end the stigma of mental health and learning disorders by sharing her own experience with anxiety and depression.
In an emotional video, Kristen said she's struggled since the age of 18 and would tell her younger self to not be "fooled by this game of perfection that humans play." From her perspective, "Instagram and magazines and TV shows strive for a certain aesthetic and everything looks so beautiful and people seem like they don't have any problems."
"But everyone's human," Bell added. "Everyone has problems. Everyone feels yucky on the inside sometimes."
She continued, "You deserve to feel just as beautiful on the days you wear no makeup and the days you don't shower and the days you feel like you're depressed. You have an obligation to take care of yourself from the inside out, because that's how you can truly feel beautiful."
Throughout the month of May, which marks National Mental Health Awareness Month, celebrities including Gabrielle Union, James Van Der Beek, Brittany Snow, Sarah Silverman and more share personal videos with the advice they would give their younger selves about growing up with a mental health or learning disorder.
Check out the entirety of Kristen's heartfelt message by pressing play on the video above.
