Christina El Moussa has found a good one!

The Flip or Flop star kicked off her week by marking six months with her boyfriend Ant Anstead. And while their anniversary plans are a secret for now, the British TV host couldn't help but gush about his leading lady on Instagram.

"What an amazing six months it's been with this lady!!! Where has the time flown!" he wrote on social media. "I've loved every second I spend with her! She totally gets me (which is rare) and we have done so so much in such a short time! @christinaelmoussa is a proper travel buddy! With an amazing sense of humour and gets my British sarcasm (also rare)."

Ant added, "Timing is weird! Very weird in a great way! A VERY great way! Looking forward to the next chapter #Act2."

After seeing the heartfelt message, Christina couldn't help but comment and express her enthusiasm for what's to come.