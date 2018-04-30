by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 4:04 PM
Christina El Moussa has found a good one!
The Flip or Flop star kicked off her week by marking six months with her boyfriend Ant Anstead. And while their anniversary plans are a secret for now, the British TV host couldn't help but gush about his leading lady on Instagram.
"What an amazing six months it's been with this lady!!! Where has the time flown!" he wrote on social media. "I've loved every second I spend with her! She totally gets me (which is rare) and we have done so so much in such a short time! @christinaelmoussa is a proper travel buddy! With an amazing sense of humour and gets my British sarcasm (also rare)."
Ant added, "Timing is weird! Very weird in a great way! A VERY great way! Looking forward to the next chapter #Act2."
After seeing the heartfelt message, Christina couldn't help but comment and express her enthusiasm for what's to come.
Le Studio Photography
"Fate, timing and some really good luck," she wrote. "Can't wait for the next six months and all the adventures in store."
When one follower asked if it's "weird" that Christina is still on TV working on Flip or Flop with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, Ant said there were no odd feelings. In fact, he called them "truly inspiring professionals."
Since making their relationship public, the pair has taken trips to Las Vegas and London. Closer to home, the duo has enjoyed date nights with Cirque du Soleil and near the beach.
And yes, they both enjoy cheering on the Anaheim Ducks hockey team regardless of their playoff status.
"She's amazing and her two kids are amazing too! As are mine," Ant wrote in the comments section. "I don't know what the future holds…but right now it's a joy. And even more of a joy to share."
