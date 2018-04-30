This Is the Best Gift Miley Cyrus Has Given Her Mom

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 3:41 PM
When it comes to gift giving, the thought counts, but so does the design.
If you were planning on sliding your mom a gift card on Mother's Day, think again, because interior designer and mother-of-five, Tish Cyrus, is revealing exactly what moms want:
"The best present I get on Mother's day is getting to be with ALL my kids on the same day," Noah, Brandi, Braison, Trace and Miley Cyrus' mom told E! News. "My kids are always on the go, so it's nice to all be together as a family and that's the one day we always make it happen."
To make it easier, the star of Bravo's Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer puts a lot of effort into making her home comfortable and beautiful enough to attract her star-studded family. "Obsessing over vintage mid-century pieces," the designer, along with Brandi and Noah Cyrus, have partnered with home décor retailer, Chairish, her "go-to for unique items," to share their love of their family and space just in time for the holiday.
Want to know the gift Miley gave to Tish that keeps her smiling? Check out Tish's tips below!
While Brandi Cyrus describes her mom's aesthetic as "California boho chic," Tish is simply combining minimalist and mid-century home décor to create a place her family wants to be in.
"I love clean lines, but it has to feel warm, homey and welcoming," she said in an interview with Chairish. "As a family we love to come together, so I never want it to feel stuffy where someone feels like they can't kick their feet up. That's the Nashville gal in me."
"I always feel your high end pieces should be your staples—the things you want to have forever," she said.
In fact, the mother-of-five loves buying rugs the most: "Rugs are my downfall. If I could, I would buy one a day."
Her current favorite: the Vintage Taznakht Rug.
"The lower end would be a mix of accessories, throws and pillows you can change out regularly," Tish continued. "Adding texture or pops of color with throws and pillows is an easy way to make a space feel warm and cozy!"
The interior designer revealed that she's been swooning over the brand's 1970s Vintage RES Murano Mushroom Lamp, and although it isn't cheap, retailing for $375, it is on sale now.
Although tidiness is probably important to the mom-of-five, clean décor refers to a design aesthetic that centers on symmetry and minimalism.
"I love clean lines and a lot of white," she said.
"I love that each piece feels like it tells its own story," she said. "For gifts, I absolutely love vintage glassware. [Miley] bought me vintage marble goblets that currently sit in my beach house. They're so beautiful, I always admire them when I'm in the kitchen."
"I love being outdoors, so the flow from my indoor and outdoor space is always important. I used to love a darker color palette, but now all my walls are painted white and all my furniture is pretty neutral. I add pops of color with rugs, pillows and art."
Happy Mother's Day!
