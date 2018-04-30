Is it hot in here, or are we coming down with 'N Syncfever all over again?

In case you missed it, the greatest boy band of all time (no shade to The Backstreet Boys) reunited today in honor of finally receiving their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrickshared some serious brotherly love in front of hundreds of screaming fans, and it felt as if we never bid bye, bye, bye to the guys all those years ago.

The group went on a temporary hiatus in 2002, but never recorded new music together ever again. We've all followed J.T.'s evolution from a Mouseketeer to global superstar and 10-time Grammy winner, but what have the other members of 'N Sync been up to?

Spoiler alert: Hot dogs, babies and hair dye are all involved!