Becca Kufrin is an independent woman who doesn't need a man...or at least she doesn't need one man in particular who proposed to her and then unceremoniously dumped her on national television.

ABC just debuted the first promo for the new season of The Bachelorette, and they're making it clear that Becca is past her brutal breakup with last season's bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. .

In case you've forgotten, Arie proposed to Becca in the finale, and they spent a few blissful months meeting up in secret before Arie used one of their couple weekends to break up with her. He then went back to his runner up, Lauren Burnham. Now, Arie and Lauren are trying for a TV wedding while making ill-conceived jokes about pregnancy, and Becca's the star of her own season of The Bachelorette.