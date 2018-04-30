Kourtney Kardashian is all about feeling her best, and Day 1 of her 3-Day Meal Plan is seriously inspiring our next grocery run.

As the temperatures rise and beach trips become more frequent, Kourtney swooped in with a few tips and tricks to kickstart some healthy eating habits. The E! reality star took to her app on Monday with a super simple (and totally delicious) breakfast, lunch and dinner recipe that reflects her "everything in moderation" mindset. She'll be posting even more dishes throughout the week, so stay tuned!

Kourtney often starts her day with a smoothie bowl chocked full of vitamins and minerals that takes just 15 minutes to whip up. She blends together 2 cups of pineapple, two bananas, 1 cup of kale, 1 cup of spinach and half an avocado and separates the mixture into two bowls. She then tops the smoothie with thinly sliced fruit of her choosing, including strawberries, kiwis and bananas. For a finishing touch, Kourtney sprinkles shredded coconut, bee pollen and chia seeds on top. Voila!