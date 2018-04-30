EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Hennessy Carolina Go Off on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars: "Get Me the F--k Off This Show!"

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 2:00 PM

Beware of sunglasses, people!

In Tuesday's all-new episode of The Challenge: Champs vs Stars, Cardi B's sister Hennessy Carolina isn't exactly her fellow cast members' favorite person. Why? Because she shows up over 30 minutes for a nomination ceremony...and isn't exactly in the best mood when she arrives.

In our exclusive sneak peek at the MTV reality hit's episode, Hennessy refuses to take her sunglasses off when she is asked to do so by a producer, saying, "I have an image of my own and I am not going to look like s—t on national TV." OK then!

Hennessy, The Challenge

MTV

But things really explode when Devin Walker, one of the Champs, decides to call Hennessy out for making the rest of the competitors wait. "We f--king sit here waiting for you the whole time and then you throw a f--king fit. What the f--k, bro?"

As you can imagine, Hennessy is less than thrilled with Devin. "You're joking, right?" the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star asks. "Don't get crazy with me. Shut the f--k up." 

But wait, it gets even more heated...with Hennessy eventually taking off her sunglasses and hitting Devin in the face with them, saying, "S--k my d--k, n---er." 

So what happens next? Press play on the exclusive clip above to watch how the rest of the contestants and production handles the shocking moment.

Hennessy's clash with Devin comes as quite a surprise, given that she told E! News ahead of the season premiere that she "got along with everyone."

"I was so surprised because they showed me so much love. To be honest, I got along with everybody. But like they would switch up on you! [Laughs.] You'll see," she explained. "They just switch up on you on camera but off camera they really showed me a lot of love. I got along with everybody."

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on MTV. 

