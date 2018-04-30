EXCLUSIVE!

La Toya Jackson Says "It's Adorable" Seeing Sister Janet Jackson as a Mother

Mon., Apr. 30, 2018

La Toya Jackson is opening up about seeing little sister Janet Jackson as a mom.

La Toya and Tyler Henry sat down with E! News ahead of her reading on Wednesday's season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry where she dished on Janet taking on the role of mom to one-year-old son Eissa.

"It's so hard for me to picture Jan being a mother," La Toya admitted to E! News exclusively. "It's difficult in the beginning, because when you're not a mother and she was just always busy doing other things, but it's cute. It's adorable. It's wonderful."

For more from our interview with Tyler and La Toya, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.! You can catch La Toya's reading with Tyler on Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry!

Watch the season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

