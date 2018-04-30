Princess Victoria Allegedly Groped by French Photographer

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 1:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Victoria of Sweden

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

French photographer Jean-Claude Arnault has been accused of groping Sweden's heir apparent, Princess Victoria

According to The Telegraph, the Svenska Dagbladet published a report citing three sources accusing Arnault of groping the crown princess more than a decade ago. 

Swedish literature scholar and professor Ebba Witt-Brattström, who said she was standing near Princess Victoria when Arnault allegedly groped her, elaborated in an interview with The Telegraph. "He came lurking from behind and I saw his hand land on her neck and go downward. It was all the way down," she told the newspaper. According to Brattström, Princess Victoria's aid leapt to her defense. "She just flew herself on Arnault. She grabbed him, and 'whop,' he was gone," she further described, noting the princess "turned in surprise." 

Arnault's lawyer Björn Hurtig told The Telegraph, "My client most strongly denies these allegations. He claims that these malicious rumours serve a single purpose; to blacken his name and damage him." E! News has made an additional attempt to contact Arnault for comment. 

Watch

Kate Hudson & Michael Kors on Assault Victims Speaking Out

Princess Victoria of Sweden

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

This allegation against Arnault follows 18 women who came forward in in November 2017 accusing him of sexual harassment, according to The Telegraph

Hurtig has previously said his client "denies all charges directed at him" in response to the allegations from the 18 women, according to The New York Times

He is married to former Swedish Academy member Katarina Frostenson, who left earlier this month after protest and resignations from fellow academy members in light of the ongoing scandal. 

According to The Telegraph, Swedish Royal Court press officer Margareta Thorgren said, "What we have heard regarding this man is horrifying generally but we will not give any comment regarding this latest story that the Crown Princess has been touched." E! News has also reached out to the royal family for comment. 

Given the number of resignations, the Swedish Academy has yet to decide whether it will award a Nobel Prize in Literature this year. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Legal , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lucy Liu

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine, Wedding

Remembering Kate Middleton and Prince William's Fairytale Royal Wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

All the Details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsals

Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal the Name of Royal Baby No. 3

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Reacts to Royal Baby No. 3's Name: "I'll Take You Under My Wing, Lad"

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Prince Louis' Name Decoded: the Family Meaning Behind the Royal Baby's Moniker

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Louis Has the Most Stylish Uncle and Future Aunt: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.