The Roller-Coaster History of Teen Mom Men

"Teen Mom men." That wasn't always the case, considering the average age of the fathers of the children born to the girls featured in the five seasons of MTV's 16 and Pregnant was barely 17.

They were Teen Mom boys. But as Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Jenelle Evansand others have left their teens behind for their 20s, so, of course, have their partners.

Though that doesn't mean everyone's been growing up at the same pace.

These young moms have embarked on the toughest job around—raising kids—and they've been letting viewers in on their trials and tribulations since before the children were born. Some of them have found committed partners along the way (or, unique to Catelynn, from the beginning). But romantic relationships and co-parenting have turned into a soap-operatic struggle for some of them, whether the guy felt unprepared to be a dad at first or, after assuming parental responsibilities, as a couple they just weren't right for each other.

And in some moms' cases, they were the ones who weren't up to the responsibility yet.