Kim Kardashian "Confused" by Steve Harvey's Family Feud Shade

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 10:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight about her Family Feud skills.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was a guest on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show, where she talked about appearing on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud with husband Kanye West. Earlier this month, Family Feud host Steve Harvey dished details about the episode to Ellen, telling her, "Kim didn't know nothing."

But Kim told Ellen on Monday that she was "confused" by Steve's comments because she only missed one answer.

"I don't think I got one answer and it was a legitimate answer," Kim shared. "I feel like the more I talk about it I get so angry."

Steve Harvey Shares New Details on the Kardashians' Family Feud Episode

Kim Kardashian, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Kim then added, "I don't know if he was trying to be funny or what, so I was confused by his response to me."

On the upcoming episode, viewers will see the Wests compete against Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and more family members.

"Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we've ever had on the show," host Steve revealed to Ellen last month.

Kim agreed that Kanye was "really good" at the game, but did point out that he might've missed one answer just like she did.

Watch Kim talk about her Family Feud skills in the video above!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Steve Harvey , Ellen DeGeneres , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lucy Liu

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

John Legend, Kanye West

John Legend Breaks Down American Politics for Kanye West in Tweeted Texts

Ronnie, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's Biggest Blowups On and Off Jersey Shore

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian, Tanning

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her 3-Day Meal Plan Right in Time for Summer

LuAnn De Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps Screams "I'm Going to Kill You" in Newly Released Arrest Video

Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Unfollow Each Other on Social Media

Hennessy, The Challenge

Watch Hennessy Carolina Go Off on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars: "Get Me the F--k Off This Show!"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.