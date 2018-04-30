Katy Perry to American Idol's Ada Vox: "Trust and Believe This Is Not the End of Us"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 9:57 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The American Idol judges saved Ada Vox in a dramatic moment…only to see the singer get the boot the following week.

"I feel great, quite honestly. I feel like I did everything I needed to do up until this point. I mad my mark on the world, on the show and I think I've made my mark in the music industry as well," Ada told E! News after the elimination. "I am so ready to just get home and start working. The real work begins after this."

You haven't seen the last of Ada, especially if judge Katy Perry has her way. Katy crashed our interview with Ada and the two have clearly bonded.

Photos

American Idol: Where Are They Now?

"Thank you for believing in me, sweetie," Ada told Katy.

"I'll see you around…I'll see you around the circuit as well," Katy said. "Trust and believe this is not the end of us. This is a duo that's going on the road."

"I believe in you Ada," Katy sang.

"I believe in you Katy," Ada sang back.

Click play on the video above to see their funny back and forth.

Ada, whose real name is Adam Sanders, said "to be a role model for people out there in the world is crazy to think."

Ada said she achieved her dreams of making it to the live shows of American Idol, and, "You don't have to win to be an American Idol."

"That's one thing I've learned through a lot of my experience…persistence has paid off," Ada said.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ American Idol , Katy Perry , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Lucy Liu

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hennessy, The Challenge

Watch Hennessy Carolina Go Off on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars: "Get Me the F--k Off This Show!"

Tonya Harding, DWTS

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Is Going to Be the "Most Competitive Season Ever": Here's Why

Brittany Cartwright Dishes on "Vanderpump Rules" Reunion

Ariana Grande, Coachella, 2018

Prepare for Ariana Grande's The Tonight Show Takeover With the Best of Her Past Appearances

Katy Perry Talks in Snow White Voice About "AI" Contestants

Ada Vox Sounds Off on "American Idol" Elimination

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.