SNL's Aidy Bryant Marries Conner O'Malley

Surprise!

Saturday Night Live standout Aidy Bryant announced Monday that she has married comedy writer Conner O'Malley. Bryant shared a photo from the ceremony on Instagram, and though she did not offer commentary, she did tag her hairstylist, makeup artist and the photographers.

E! News has reached out to the bride's manager for further details on her big day.

"Weekend Update" co-anchor Michael Che was seated near the center aisle in Bryant's photo. Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson also commented on her picture (with 33 red heart emojis), while fellow co-star Melissa Villaseñor wrote, "Aww Aidy!! Beautiful!" Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons commented, "Oh, @aidybryant congrats! What a gorgeous pic! How exciting!" Others famous friends who congratulated the couple included Elizabeth Banks, Laura Benanti, Yvette Nicole Brown, Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein, Beanie Feldstein, Tess Holliday, Jill Kargman, Jenni Konner, Lauren Lapkus, Kelly Oxford, Adam Pally, Jay Pharoah and Questlove.

Bryant kept the wedding a secret, just as she did with her engagement. In April 2017, Bryant revealed on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers that O'Malley had proposed six months earlier.