EXCLUSIVE!

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in Round 2 Now

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Don't discount the Amazons!

The first round of the People's Choice Awards' Ultimate Superhero Tournament ended this morning, and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is leading the pack with 19.8 percent of the votes. Along with Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill), she is just one of nine DC Entertainment characters to make it to the second round, compared to 26 from Marvel Studios.

Thirty-five characters made the cut—slightly more than planned. The bottom three—Black Canary (Katie Cassidy), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper)—tied with 0.26 percent of the votes, meaning they barely made it to the next phase of the tournament. So if you're a fan of that particular trio, now is the time to make your voice heard.

Voting for Round 2 will remain open until Thursday, May 3, at 5 a.m. PT.

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Round 2
Pick your favorite superhero:
0.0
0.4
1.2
0.0
4.9
1.6
11.1
0.0
0.4
4.5
1.2
6.2
1.6
1.6
0.4
0.8
11.9
1.6
0.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
0.8
0.0
0.8
3.7
2.5
0.0
1.2
2.5
14.0
2.5
0.8
20.6

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Marvel , DC Comics , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala

Versace's Best Met Gala Look Ever: Vote for Your Favorite!

La Toya Jackson, Michael Jackson

La Toya Jackson Says Late Brother Michael Jackson Still Sends Her Messages, Teases Upcoming Reading on Hollywood Medium

Leighton Meester

Fashion Police

Beyonce, Met Gala 2015

Beyoncé, Gisele Bündchen, Jennifer Lopez and More Met Gala Queens: Vote for Your Favorite Now!

Rihanna, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Vote for Rihanna's Best Met Gala Look Ever!

Liam, Cyrus, The Royals 408

Prince Liam and Cyrus Turn the Tables on King Robert and He's Completely Clueless on The Royals

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.