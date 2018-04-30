Blac Chyna Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay

Blac Chyna had a pretty special plus one at her event over the weekend.

The Lashed owner wasn't shy about cozying up to her beau, YBN Almighty Jay, on Sunday at the Lashed Ladies Luncheon, attended by fellow gal pal Amber Rose.

The former reality star and the 18-year-old rapper turned the event into their own lunch date as they embraced and kissed in front of photographers.

Chyna was spotted smiling in her pinstripe pants and strapless top in the arms of Jay, who donned a head to doe Dolce & Gabbana sweatsuit and Louis Vuitton messenger bag.