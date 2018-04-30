Blac Chyna Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 7:22 AM

Blac Chyna had a pretty special plus one at her event over the weekend. 

The Lashed owner wasn't shy about cozying up to her beau, YBN Almighty Jay, on Sunday at the Lashed Ladies Luncheon, attended by fellow gal pal Amber Rose

The former reality star and the 18-year-old rapper turned the event into their own lunch date as they embraced and kissed in front of photographers. 

Chyna was spotted smiling in her pinstripe pants and strapless top in the arms of Jay, who donned a head to doe Dolce & Gabbana sweatsuit and Louis Vuitton messenger bag. 

Blac Chyna's Sexiest Instagram Photos

After being romantically linked earlier this year, the couple have popped up on social media and in real-life sightings together. While they've keep talk of their romance to a minimum, the rising rapper has paid tribute to Chyna on his Instagram account with photos of the two together. 

"Unbothered," he captioned one snap of the two arm in arm in late March, seemingly in reference to public criticism on their age difference. 

In early April, the rapper publicly asked her a pretty major question not long into their relationship: "Will You Marry Me?"

 

Her response? "Yes."

So far, no ring on that finger!

