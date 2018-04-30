Kanye West Wanted to Give Daughter Chicago a Different Name

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 7:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Chicago West

Marcus Hyde/kimkardashianwest.com

Kanye West is always inspired by Chi city, but when it came to his daughter's name, he initially had something else in mind. 

It was late January when the rapper and his reality star wife Kim Kardashian revealed they had chosen the moniker Chicago West for their second baby girl and third child together. However, according to Kim's newest interview with Ellen DeGeneres, that wasn't always her famous husband's plan. 

"[Chicago] is a place that made him, a place that he remembers his family from," Kardashian elaborated in the interview on Monday. "He really wanted his mother's name. I love that name, too. I just wasn't sure if it's so much to live up to."

West's mother Donda West died unexpectedly of complications from cosmetic surgery in 2007. "I just felt like Chicago was cool and different," Kim elaborated, noting they call their baby girl Chi for short. 

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Bumpy Road to Baby No. 3

Donda and Chicago weren't the only initial contenders, either. "We were gonna name her Jo because [of] my grandma Mary Jo or we were gonna go with Grace and then it was Chicago. We ended up with Chicago," the mogul revealed. 

Some of them also went with Kim's one-syllable trend as her firstborn is North West and her son is named Saint West. "It kind of messes with me, I'm not going to lie. I really like the one-syllable thing."

Syllables aside, after welcoming a child via surrogacy for the first time, Kim and Kanye found the process to be a welcome "breeze" down to the delivery. 

"Anyone that has ever been considering surrogacy, I always said kinda wait until I'm done. I wanna see what this birthing experience is like," the mom of three explained. "The best experience. The moment she was getting the epidural, I was like, 'Thank God this is not me.'"

Calling her surrogate "amazing" and "so sweet," Kardashian was thrilled with the "easy" experience after two difficult pregnancies of her own.

"The second [Chicago] came out, any fear that I had of 'Will I not have this connection? Will she not look like me?' All of that goes out the door and instantly she's ours."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Chicago West , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec, Twins

Kym Johnson Shares Sweet New Photo of Her and Robert Herjavec's Twins

Jennifer Lopez, Twins, Max, Emme

Celebrity Parents With Twins

Dream Kardashian, Saint West

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal the Name of Royal Baby No. 3

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Louis Has the Most Stylish Uncle and Future Aunt: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royal Baby

Meet Prince Louis Arthur Charles: Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal the Name of Royal Baby No. 3

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.