Kylie Jenner Walks Away With Major Ring Bling After Trip to Jewelry Store

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 5:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner just frosted herself!

On Saturday, the reality star made quite the accessory upgrade in almost no time flat. At first, Stormi's mama was spotted heading into Polacheck's Jewelers in Calabasas with no jewelry on her hands—but later, when she she exited the store, she had fists full of diamonds on her fingers and was wearing a new Rolex. 

The LipKit queen wore double diamond rings on her pointer finger and her ring finger.

For the outing, Ky donned Lululemon leggings and a $710 dollar Off White "Princess" hoodie, which was in fact black.

Some are speculating about engagement rumors since the 20-year-old is wearing rings on that finger, but that's not new for makeup mogul—plus there aren't a lot of gals who are picking up their own engagement rings from the store!

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Road to Baby

Kylie Jenner

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Six Flags

Instagram

It was quite a busy day for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. After her jewelry stop, the star rented out an entire Six Flags amusement park for her, Travis Scott, family and friends to celebrate his birthday. Travis, father of the couple's almost 3-month-old daughter, turns 26 on Monday.

The reality star posted on her Instagram Stories feed photos from their visit, which appeared to take place at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California. Guests included her sisters Kendall JennerKim Kardashianand Kourtney Kardashian and bestie Jordyn Woods.

"Rented out Six Flags for baby's birthday," Kylie wrote. "They've never been."

Travis was presented with a birthday cake resembling a ride from Six Flags Astroworld, a Houston-based theme park that closed in 2005, which was topped off with roller coaster riders made in his, Kylie and Stormi's images.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Top Stories , Apple News , Travis Scott
Latest News
Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tristan Thompson Breaks Social Media Silence

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Mason Disick, Mexico, Snapchat

Scott Disick Gets Romantic for Sofia Richie With Rose Petal-Filled Getaway

Superhero Poll

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in Round 2 Now

Aidy Bryant, Conner O'Malley

SNL's Aidy Bryant Marries Conner O'Malley

The 100

What Happened in the Bunker? The 100 Sneak Peek Is Worrying

Evil Genius

Evil Genius Takes On "Pizza Bomber Heist" and Looks Like It Could Be Your Next Netflix True Crime Obsession

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.