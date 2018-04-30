Kylie Jenner just frosted herself!

On Saturday, the reality star made quite the accessory upgrade in almost no time flat. At first, Stormi's mama was spotted heading into Polacheck's Jewelers in Calabasas with no jewelry on her hands—but later, when she she exited the store, she had fists full of diamonds on her fingers and was wearing a new Rolex.

The LipKit queen wore double diamond rings on her pointer finger and her ring finger.

For the outing, Ky donned Lululemon leggings and a $710 dollar Off White "Princess" hoodie, which was in fact black.

Some are speculating about engagement rumors since the 20-year-old is wearing rings on that finger, but that's not new for makeup mogul—plus there aren't a lot of gals who are picking up their own engagement rings from the store!