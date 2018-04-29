by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 29, 2018 11:51 AM
Happy first birthday, Sienna Princess Wilson!
Ciaraand husband Russell Wilson's daughter and first child together turned 1 on Saturday and received a birthday celebration fit for, well, a princess.
The R&B singer posted on Instagram early on Sunday a photo of their little girl sitting in a high chair, which is decorated with a large, pink, tulle skirt, a garland of pink and white roses (which appear to be faux) and the word "One" spelled out in gold lettering. Sienna is wearing a pink flower crown and adorably putting both her hands over her ears.
"Princess Sienna's 1st Birthday! 4.28.17," Ciara wrote. "Forever one of the best days of my life! #HappyBirthday angel."
Near the child is a pink basket made to look like a hot air balloon, decorated with dozens of pearly pink, white and blue balloons. Another display of white and pink roses sits on the floor. On a small, round table sits a three-tier white and pink cake bearing the child's name and age.
Russell posted the same photo, writing, "1 year ago. Jesus blessed us with you. I love you my sweet SiSi. #HappyBirthday @Ciara."
The family will celebrate another special birthday next month, when Ciara's son Future Zahir Wilburn turns 4.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!