Beyoncé and Jay-Z Bring Coachella Vibes to Warriors Game

It's Beychella meets the NBA.

A week after Beyoncé gave two much-talked-about performances at the two-week Coachella 2018 music festival, she and husband Jay-Z had a date night at the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors game in Oakland, California.

There, they brought the Coachella vibes with them; with them sitting among thousands of fans in yellow Warriors shirts, the scene brought to mind part of Bey's first Coachella show, which featured her and scores of background dancers dressed in yellow.