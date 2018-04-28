Better together...

Ashley Judd, who was was one of the first actresses to go public in accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault in a New York Times story in October 2017, used her voice to help others once again when she spoke at the "Time's Up" panel during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studios on April 28, 2018 in New York City.

The Double Jeopardy actress, who was one of one of the "Silence Breakers" awarded with Time's Person of the Year, was there to read a letter to survivors of sexual assault.

Before the event, which was moderated by Tarana Burke, Judd tweeted, "On my way to share my national letter to survivors of sexual assault @TIMESUPNOW event at #tribecafilmfestival with a dialogue after reading it with the great and dear @TaranaBurke #wecanheal."

While at the panel, Judd posed with her longtime friend Mira Sorvino, who also came forward with sexual assault allegations against the now-disgraced movie maker in Dylan Farrow's piece for the New Yorker.

Previously, the pair took to the red carpet together at the 2018 Academy Awards on March 4. But their relationship goes back decades. The duo starred in Norma Jean & Marilyn, a 1996 movie about Marliyn Monroe's rise and fall. In the film, they both played the ill-fated star: Judd played the long-forgotten Norma Jean Dougherty, while Sorvino played the iconic Marilyn.