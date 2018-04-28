Taylor Swift Reveals 5 New Reputation Tour Secrets

Look at what you made Taylor do...

Less than two weeks before her Reputation Stadium Tour debuts, Taylor Swift is letting fans in on some major tour secrets, one day at a time until the whole thing kicks off on May 8 in Glendale, Ariz.

On Saturday, the "Delicate" singer posted a photo from her daily run-through, as well as a series of videos on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, teasing new details about the highly anticipated tour as part of a "daily countdown."

"It's 10 days away from the Reputation stadium tour. Can't wait," said the chart-topping singer.

She then gave fans a flurry of new facts about what's to come and teased a whole bunch more ahead of embarking on her fifth stadium tour.

Here are 5 new details about the Reputation tour...