It's been over five months since the American Idol winner had a "freak random accident" in which she broke her wrist and injured her face.

On New Year's, Carrie told her fan club members that the November accident actually required her to have between 40-50 facial stitches.

"Even though I've had the best people helping me, I'm still healing and not quite looking the same," she wrote. "I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful."

The singer kept a low profile for months, both before and after sharing the news with her fans and many have been eager to see her face after her remark that she wasn't "quite looking the same."

Earlier this month, the "Before He Cheats" singer returned to the stage and spotlight for the ACMs, having all eyes on her, she received a standing ovation for her performance of "Cry Pretty." Prior to her performance, the country star shared a few images of her full face, which she had previously hidden.

Recently, Carrie gave her first interview since her fall and she explained what actually happened to her that fateful night in November.

"I was clumsy and I tripped," she told host Storme Warren during SiriusXM's The Highway. "I held onto the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed the step. There's one lone step. I said if I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine, but it's just because there was, I went to catch myself and I missed."

Ouch!