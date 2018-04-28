5 Things to Know About Lea Michele's Fiancé Zandy Reich

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 2:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lea Michele, Zandy Reich, 2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

Venturelli/Getty Images for Bulgari

Lea Michele announced on Saturday she is engaged to Zandy Reich. But who is he?

The 31-year-old former Glee star and her 35-year-old beau make their relationship public last summer. Michele announced their engagement with a photo of her standing on a beach and flashing a 4-carat diamond ring.

Check out five things to know about her fiancé.

1. This Is How You Pronounce His Last Name: It is pronounced "Rich."

2. He and Michele Have Been Friends for a Long Time: "They have been friends for a while and started dating recently," a source told E! News in July.

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

3. He Graduated From President Donald Trump's Alma Mater: He attended the University of Pennsylvania and its Wharton School of Business and obtained a finance degree in 2005.

4. He Used to Be a Jock: He developed leadership and teamwork skills as a starting senior caption for the lacrosse team.

"Not only as a captain, but also as an older guy and one who has seen significant playing time, guys look to me as a role model," Reich told Penn Athletics. "I've learned how to lead by example. Actions speak louder than words, so they look to what I bring to the field and how I handle other situations. But, other people do that for me too. We have all learned how to pick each other up and keep going; how to give that boost we need. We rely on each other."

5. He Is the President of Apparel Company AYR: The name stands for "All Year Round." He previously worked for Goldman Sacks, the investment banking company Renaissance Capital and the apparel company Theory.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lea Michele , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chris Hemsworth

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lea Michele Is Engaged to Zandy Reich

Kelly Clarkson, Taste for a Cure

Kelly Clarkson Totally Transforms With New Blonder, Bang Hairstyle

Celebrity Kids: Baby Edition

Golden State Killer: Everything We Know So Far

Beauty Secrets From Hollywood's Most Beautiful Celebs

Taylor Swift, Instagram

Taylor Swift Reveals 5 New Reputation Tour Secrets

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.