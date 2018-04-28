Jessica Alba Gets Birthday Flowers and Breakfast in Bed From Family

Happy birthday, Jessica Alba!

The actress and Honest Company co-founder celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday with her family, who surprised her that morning with breakfast in bed. She posted on her Instagram Stories feed a photo of her meal, which consisted of a waffle and syrup, bacon and an egg white omelet. The pic also shows a couple of wrapped gifts.

Alba is married to Cash Warren and shares three children with him—daughters Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, and 3-month-old son Hayes.

"@cash_warren and my babies sent me another stunner #feelingloved," the actress wrote on Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of a container filled mostly with light pink roses and peach carnations.