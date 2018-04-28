Property Brothers' Drew and Jonathan Scott Turn 40 and Clown Around in Throwback Pic

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 28, 2018 11:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Property Brothers, Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, Birthday, 40th, Clowns, Throwback

Instagram

It's Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott like you've probably never seen them before...

The twins and stars of the hit HGTV show Property Brothers celebrated their 40th birthday on Saturday and Jonathan took to Twitter to post the ultimate throwback photo as a tribute to his bro. It shows the two dressed as clowns.

"This pretty much sums up the last 40 years with my best friend," he wrote. "Thanks for always having my back @mrdrewscott :) #happybirthday."

"Retweet to wish the best brother in the world a big #HappyBirthday," Drew tweeted. "@MrSilverScott thanks for making me laugh every day these past 40 years #twinning."

HGTV's Twitter feed also featured a video montage showing more throwback photos of the Scott twins as well as a clip of the two in the present, blowing out candles on a birthday cake.

"So funny," Drew tweeted. "Love this."

Photos

What's Your HGTV Decor Style?

Photos of the two celebrating their birthday as babies and young children were posted on HGTV Canada's Twitter page, with the message, "Happy birthday @MrDrewScott and @MrSilverScott!"

"Thank you....40 is the new 20 right?!" Jonathan replied.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Property Brothers , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chris Hemsworth

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kym Johnson, Robert Herjavec, Twins

Kym Johnson Shares Sweet New Photo of Her and Robert Herjavec's Twins

Kanye West, Donda West

Kanye West Wants to Forgive Doctor Who Performed Mom's Final Surgery...With an Album Tribute

John Legend, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, Baby Shower

Kanye West and John Legend Dance Together at Baby Shower After Twitter Drama

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Baby Shower

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate at Baby Shower With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Her "Darling" Orlando Bloom Meet Pope Francis

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Lupita Nyong'o's $60 Faux Fur Jacket Is a Real Bargain

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.