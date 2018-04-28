Kym Johnson's babies are "twinning" in more than one way.

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro gave birth to son Hudson Robert Herjavec and daughter Haven Mae Herjavec, her first children overall and her first with her 55-year-old husband, a Shark Tank star and one of her former dance partners.

Johnson posted on her Instagram Stories feed on Friday a sweet new photo of the fraternal twins lying in what appears to be a double stroller, in what marks the clearest public pic of the babies yet. At this point, the newborns look almost identical.

"Twinning," she wrote.

On Thursday, Johnson posted a photo of her holding and Herjavec cuddling the twins swaddled in blankets. The pic was taken just after they were born.

"#tbt Hudson and Haven just after their arrival into the world!" she wrote. "Hudson weighed 7.3 lbs and Haven was 6.3 lbs . I loved carrying them for the 38 weeks and now I'm loving every minute of kissing, cuddling and loving them! Can't believe how lucky I am to be their Mom."