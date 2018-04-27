Are Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera Back Together? See All the Convincing Signs

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 8:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Cabrera, Audrina Patridge

Amy Graves/WireImage

The Hills may be alive with a rekindled romance.

Pop culture fans are freaking the freak out after a report surfaced claiming Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera are back together.

"They're dating," a source shared with People. "They've been spending a lot of time together recently and are having a good time."

And as it turns out, these two really have been hanging out. According to fashion stylist Joey Tierney's Instagram Story, the pair spent Thursday night getting IV drops in their arms.

Furthermore, both Ryan and Audrina posted pictures near an Orange County beach on Friday evening leaving some fans thinking they were about to kick off the weekend together.

Photos

The Hills: Celebrity Cameos

Ryan Cabrera, Audrina Patridge, Instagram

Ryan Cabrera/Instagram; Audrina Patridge/Instagram

Ryan Cabrera, Audrina Patridge

Instagram

40 kinds of sadness? More like 40 kinds of OMG emotions!

Ryan and Audrina were first linked in January of 2010 and had part of their romance documented on the final season of The Hills before calling it quits five months later.

As MTV viewers may have remembered, Audrina was worried that they rushed into things too quickly. It also didn't help that her man was hitting the road and going on tour.

After going their separate ways, Ryan would continue focusing on his music career. In fact, the singer is kicking off a brand-new tour starting Monday.

As for Audrina, she welcomed a daughter named Kirra Max and became creative director for a bathing suit line called P R E Y S W I M.

So could this be Hollywood's hot new couple or could this just be two friendly exes chilling in Southern California? The rest is still unwritten.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Audrina Patridge , Ryan Cabrera , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Selma Blair, Halle Berry, Cindy Crawford, Ellen Pompeo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

All the Details on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Rehearsals

Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert: Why Their Past Relationship Drama is Resurfacing

Jessica Simpon

Jessica Simpson Snaps a Bikini Selfie During PDA-Filled Vacay With Eric Johnson

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Instagram, 11-17-17

Khloe Kardashian's Family Is ''Having a Hard Time'' With Her Forgiving Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Didn't Know Kanye West Was Tweeting Again: "Is This Real?"

Staci Felker Speaks Out on Ex Linked to Miranda Lambert

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.