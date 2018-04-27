The Hills may be alive with a rekindled romance.

Pop culture fans are freaking the freak out after a report surfaced claiming Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera are back together.

"They're dating," a source shared with People. "They've been spending a lot of time together recently and are having a good time."

And as it turns out, these two really have been hanging out. According to fashion stylist Joey Tierney's Instagram Story, the pair spent Thursday night getting IV drops in their arms.

Furthermore, both Ryan and Audrina posted pictures near an Orange County beach on Friday evening leaving some fans thinking they were about to kick off the weekend together.