Radio Disney Music Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

The 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards nominees have officially been announced!

The list of names was revealed during a #FriYAYLive nomination live stream hosted by Radio Disney's Morgan and DJ Lela B with special guests Jenna Ortega, Carson Lueders and Sofie Dossi. This year, Camila Cabello, Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran are all among the nominees.

This year's nominations also features a brand new category, "Doubletap—Favorite Social Media Artist," which is meant to recognize musical talent through social media platforms.

Fans around the world will be able to vote for their favorite nominees starting today through Sunday, June 3, on Disney.com, the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app, Google Search Voting and Radio Disney's Facebook and Twitter.

The winners will be honored at the sixth annual Radio Disney Music Awards, held at the Dolby Theater and aired on the Disney Channel on June 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the RDMA are on sale now here.

Check out the list below for the full lineup of this year's nominees!