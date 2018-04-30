Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek Finds Rollins in Danger With a Ripped-From-the-Headlines Story

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 6:35 AM

Law & Order: SVU is ripping from the headlines once again.

In the Wednesday, May 2 episode of SVU, "The Book of Esther," the squad comes into contact with a family a lot like the Turpin family. Rollins (Kelli Giddish) races to rescue a girl being held captive by her father (played by Deadwood veteran Ray McKinnon). In the exclusive clip above, Rollins goes to extreme lengths to rescue a young girl…and ends up with guns pointed at her.

Like the real Turpin case, the squad becomes alerted to the family after a child escapes.

Photos

Law & Order Franchise's Best Ripped-From-the-Headlines Episodes

Law and Order: SVU

NBC

"Get the hell off my property," McKinnon's character tells Rollins, while holding a loaded shotgun.

"You're making a big mistake," Rollins says in the preview.

SVU fans know Rollins means what she says. Like a dog with a bone, she'll stop at nothing.

The episode also features guest stars Rebkeah Kennedy, Brandy Zarle, Sami Molly Bray, and Eric Elizaga.

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

