Mila Kunis on Ashton Kutcher: "I Have the World's Greatest Husband"

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 1:28 PM

Mila Kunis has nothing but praise for her "patient" husband Ashton Kutcher.

The two, who met 20 years ago on the set of That '70s Show, have been married for two and a half years and remain one of the most popular celebrity couples. share two kids, daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, who is 1 and 1/2. Kutcher and the kids joined Kunis in Budapest last year while she filmed the upcoming action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.

"I have the world's greatest husband," the actress told E! News at CinemaCon 2018 on Thursday. "I swear, I got very lucky, man. I got a man that has got a lot of patience and is incredibly supportive of our family."

Kunis said their daughter learned to speak Hungarian while they were in Budapest. Kunis, who was born in what is now Ukraine, speaks Russian with her family and said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2016 that Wyatt was learning that language and could meanwhile speak English and Spanish.

Photos

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: Romance Rewind

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Post-Oscars 2018

Instagram

In The Spy Who Dumped Me, hijinks ensue when Mila Kunis' character's ex-boyfriend, played by Outlander star Sam Heughan, re-enters her life by revealing he is a CIA agent being chased by assassins. SNL and GhostbustersKate McKinnon plays her best friend and the two get involved in a big international conspiracy after his return.

"We did lot of study sessions about how do we like each other," Kunis joked, talking about their new friendship.

"I had to do Kegels all night," McKinnon joked. "It was just dreadful."

She told Kunis, "I had such immediate respect for you and such instant love and it just happened very naturally."

"I adore this girl," Kunis said.

The Spy Who Dumped Me is set for release on August 3.

