EXCLUSIVE!

La Toya Jackson Says Late Brother Michael Jackson Still Sends Her Messages, Teases Upcoming Reading on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Michael Jackson has a message for his famous family members.

On Wednesday's season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, La Toya Jackson sits down with Tyler Henry, who relays message from the late King of Pop during a very surreal sit-down.

"Not just me but everyone in the family, there are a lot of unanswered questions of course. Tyler answered them for me. He came through really well which was great," La Toya told E! News exclusively of the upcoming episode. "I had questions in my head, but before I could even ask Tyler the questions he was giving me answers to them and he didn't even realize he was doing that. It was just everything I wanted to know. Tyler was there to deliver it to me."

La Toya says she still senses Michael's presence around her whenever she sees "lights flickering." 

Photos

Tyler Henry's Most OMG Moments on Hollywood Medium

"That's him. I know it's not the bulb. They're flickering. So when that happens that means that he's around," La Toya dished.

So what messages did MJ send his sister? You'll have to watch the finale to find out!

For more from our interview with Tyler and La Toya, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.! And don't miss La Toya's full reading on Wednesday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry!

Watch the season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , La Toya Jackson , Michael Jackson , Death , Tyler Henry , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Superhero Poll

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in Round 2 Now

ESC: Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala

Versace's Best Met Gala Look Ever: Vote for Your Favorite!

Leighton Meester

Fashion Police

Beyonce, Met Gala 2015

Beyoncé, Gisele Bündchen, Jennifer Lopez and More Met Gala Queens: Vote for Your Favorite Now!

Rihanna, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Vote for Rihanna's Best Met Gala Look Ever!

Liam, Cyrus, The Royals 408

Prince Liam and Cyrus Turn the Tables on King Robert and He's Completely Clueless on The Royals

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.