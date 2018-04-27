The Kardashian family is not completely supportive of Khloe Kardashian staying with Tristan Thompson.

Days before the birth of Khloe and Tristan's daughter, True Thompson, the NBA star was accused of cheating on her with multiple women—a sticky situation neither celeb has addressed publicly. A source tells E! News that while Khloe goes "back and forth" and her feelings about their relationship "change daily," a few of those closest to her would prefer she leave him.

"The family is very angry with Tristan and having a hard time coming to terms with Khloe trying to forgive him," our insider explains. "They don't trust him and feel he won't change."

Aside from Kourtney Kardashian, the source adds, "Some of the family has been more understanding than others."