Why Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Are One of Hollywood's Best Love Stories

Watch : Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Officially Become Greek Citizens

You know what they say, behind every national treasure is a real gem.

And Tom Hanks would be the first to say that wife Rita Wilson is the star of this operation, this enduring love affair that started more than 35 years ago and continues to warm cold, jaded hearts in Hollywood and beyond.

"I'm a lucky man," Hanks quipped to E! News in 2016. "She could've done better."

Well-played, sir. But we didn't think that was true then and we certainly don't think it's true now.

But if there's a real secret to their success, they're not giving it away. "Always letting the press know that there is a secret, and we bottled it," Hanks joked to Fox News Digital at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Gala about their enviable number of years together. But, the two-time Oscar winner added, "We'll sell it to you individually, for $17 billion."

In case you're a little short this month, we'll do our best to fill you in.