Ellen DeGeneres Scares Benedict Cumberbatch—With "Iron Man's" Help

If you thought nothing could scare an Avenger, think again.

Benedict Cumberbatch proved otherwise during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Everything seemed to be going well for the Doctor Stranger character. The Avengers: Infinity War star was talking to Ellen DeGeneres about the kind of movies he hasn't done, including musicals and horror films. During this discussion, the actor admitted he scares very easily and has a "rampant" imagination. Next thing he knew, a person dressed as Iron Man jumped out from DeGeneres' side table.

"Oh! F--k off," he said after letting out a scream. The Imitation Game star proceeded to cover his face with his hands and poke fun at Robert Downey Jr.., who plays Iron Man in the Marvel movies.

"Robert, you've got to stop doing that," he quipped.