ABBA Announces New Music for the First Time in More Than 35 Years

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 7:19 AM

Abba

Jorgen Angel/Redferns

Mamma mia! ABBA has new music on the way—for the first time in more than three decades. 

The iconic Swedish pop group took to social media to end this week with the major announcement that they've joined forces once again in the recording studio.

"The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!" the group said in a joint statement. 

As a result, two new songs have been added to the ABBA discography, one of which is slated for debut in a TV special this winter. 

Photos

Behind the Scenes of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

"'I Still Have Faith In You' will be performed by our digital selves ina TV special produced by NBC and the BBC aimed for broadcasting in December," the confirmed. "We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good."

Perhaps ABBA fever will catch again this year as, not only is new music coming, but the sequel to the ABBA-inspired musical-turned-movie, Mamma Mia!, will hit theaters on July 20 and is sure to get audiences dancing through the summer. 

Naturally, fans have erupted with excitement online. As one follower emotionally commented about the big news, "I'm crying my eyes out."

(E!, NBC and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

