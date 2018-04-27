Staci Felker Speaks Out After Her Ex Is Linked to Miranda Lambert

"Staci found out that he had filed for divorce because a friend called her after seeing it in a local newspaper," an insider told E! News. "Staci wasn't even served with divorce papers so she filed her divorce papers a couple weeks after finding out that Evan filed. He never communicated that to her."

"Their divorce isn't finalized yet," the source further explained. "Things are still being worked out but things are taking a while because Staci and Evan are not talking very much at all right now. Stacy was devastated at first but now she's getting by just fine."

On Thursday, she took to social media with a PSA to that effect, writing on Instagram, "If Staci Felker can make it through this week, SO CAN YOU."