by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 6:17 AM
Tibby, Lena, Carmen and Bridget may be getting back together.
On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, Alexis Bledel told Jimmy Fallon a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie has been pitched.
"We just pitched a third movie," she told the late-night host. "I hope it comes together. It would be so great."
The announcement spurred a round of applause from the audience and Fallon said the actress had to get the movie made.
"I really hopes so," the Lena Kaligaris character replied. "I would love it. It would be the best thing."
The first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie debuted in 2005 and the second one came out in 2008. Based on the novels by Ann Brashares, the films starred Bledel, Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn.
The Gilmore Girls star told Fallon she still occasionally gets together with her castmates.
"We don't get to see each other a lot because everybody [has] work and family and everything," she said. "But when everybody's in town, we do."
Warner Bros. Pictures
Bledel isn't the only one to tease a third film. At Lionsgate's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Lively told Entertainment Tonight, "I think it could really happen."
Watch the video to see Fallon interview Bledel about a possible third movie.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!